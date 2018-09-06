Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes is performing at   Rupp Arena from September 6-9, 2018 for five performances.    Tickets go on sale May 8.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes. Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin. Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers,   pyrotechnics,   martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family …LIVE!

Tickets for Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes start at $20.

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
