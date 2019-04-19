Mary Poppins at Lexington Opera House

Lexington’s School for the Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) at Lafayette High School (in collaboration with SCAPA Bluegrass) is pleased to bring you everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny on stage in this SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS musical adventure!

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and now it’s here in Lexington! Join Mary, Bert, Jane, Michael & friends in an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.

Thursday, April 18 & Friday, April 19 | 7PM

Saturday, April 20 | 2PM & 7PM

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com