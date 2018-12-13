Mary's Bicentennial Birthday Bash at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Celebrate Mary’s 200th birthday in a lively open house that features birthday activities with a Mary Lincoln twist—from gifts to games. Listen to music Mary knew played by the woodwind ensemble of the 202nd National Guard Army Band, play Mary-inspired party games, and of course, sample her famous vanilla almond cake! Tickets may be purchased at the door or online.

Doors open at 5:00 PM and you may arrive at any time until 6:30 PM. Activities will take about one hour after you enter.

Recommended for ages 11 and up. $15 adults/$13 for groups of 4+/$10 for members and visitors under 18.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mlthouse.org