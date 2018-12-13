Mary's Bicentennial Birthday Bash at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Mary's Bicentennial Birthday Bash at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Celebrate Mary’s 200th birthday in a lively open house that features birthday activities with a Mary Lincoln twist—from gifts to games. Listen to music Mary knew played by the woodwind ensemble of the 202nd National Guard Army Band, play Mary-inspired party games, and of course, sample her famous vanilla almond cake! Tickets may be purchased at the door or online.

Doors open at 5:00 PM and you may arrive at any time until 6:30 PM. Activities will take about one hour after you enter.

Recommended for ages 11 and up. $15 adults/$13 for groups of 4+/$10 for members and visitors under 18.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mlthouse.org

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
