Master Musicians Festival

to Google Calendar - Master Musicians Festival - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Master Musicians Festival - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Master Musicians Festival - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Master Musicians Festival - 2019-07-19 10:00:00

Somerset Community & Technical College 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Master Musicians Festival - the festival which has become a staple as the premier summer event in the Lake Cumberland Region.

Featuring two-time Grammy-winner and beloved songwriter John Prine.

Visit the website for information on the artists, festival times more information and to purchase tickets.

 For more information call 606-875-6732 or visit www.mastermusiciansfestival.org

Info

Somerset Community & Technical College 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
606-875-6732
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Master Musicians Festival - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Master Musicians Festival - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Master Musicians Festival - 2019-07-19 10:00:00 iCalendar - Master Musicians Festival - 2019-07-19 10:00:00