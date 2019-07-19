Master Musicians Festival
Somerset Community & Technical College 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Master Musicians Festival - the festival which has become a staple as the premier summer event in the Lake Cumberland Region.
Featuring two-time Grammy-winner and beloved songwriter John Prine.
Visit the website for information on the artists, festival times more information and to purchase tickets.
For more information call 606-875-6732 or visit www.mastermusiciansfestival.org
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family