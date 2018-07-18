Masters Series at The Frazier Museum

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Masters Series at The Frazier Museum

Have a drink (or two) with the Masters and immerse yourself into the pride of the Commonwealth with this exclusive Bourbon, cocktail, and craft beer event celebrating Kentucky’s booming beverage industry. Jim Beam’s Master Distiller and Bourbon Hall of Fame member, Fred Noe, Steve Thompson of Kentucky Artisan Distillery, and Monnik Beer Company’s Scott Hand will lead tastings and share stories that take guests behind the curtain for an experience they won’t soon forget. Live a little, come have a taste!

General Admission: $28 | Frazier Members: $22

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/masters-series

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
