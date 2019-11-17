Masters of Bluegrass at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

MASTERS OF BLUEGRASS will be taped before a live audience on November 17, 2019 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

The MASTERS OF BLUEGRASS will feature two special guest stars to co-host the program. Grammy Bluegrass Album of the Year (2018) winner Rhonda Vincent will join Bluegrass Music Hall of Famer Del McCoury, showcasing their considerable talents and delivering humor and high energy for a dynamic presentation of the full spectrum of Bluegrass music!

Joining The Del McCoury Band and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage will be two super groups, one male and one female, Masters of Bluegrass all. Handpicked from the cream of America’s considerably talented musical crop of Bluegrass’ers, they will be trading licks and blending harmony vocals in celebration of the collaborative spirit and high energy that is Bluegrass music.

Artists scheduled to appear:

The Del McCoury Band

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Alison Brown

Sam Bush

Becky Buller

Michael Cleveland

Bela Fleck

Sierra Hull

Missy Raines

Billy Strings

Molly Tuttle

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org