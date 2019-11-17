Masters of Bluegrass at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

MASTERS OF BLUEGRASS will be taped before a live audience on November 17, 2019 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. 

The MASTERS OF BLUEGRASS will feature two special guest stars to co-host the program. Grammy Bluegrass Album of the Year (2018) winner Rhonda Vincent will join Bluegrass Music Hall of Famer Del McCoury, showcasing their considerable talents and delivering humor and high energy for a dynamic presentation of the full spectrum of Bluegrass music!

Joining The Del McCoury Band and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage will be two super groups, one male and one female, Masters of Bluegrass all. Handpicked from the cream of America’s considerably talented musical crop of Bluegrass’ers, they will be trading licks and blending harmony vocals in celebration of the collaborative spirit and high energy that is Bluegrass music.

Artists scheduled to appear:

    The Del McCoury Band

    Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

    Alison Brown

    Sam Bush

    Becky Buller

    Michael Cleveland

    Bela Fleck

    Sierra Hull

    Missy Raines

    Billy Strings

    Molly Tuttle

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the   Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org 

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
270-926-7891
