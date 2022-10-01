× Expand Masters of Soul Masters of Soul

Masters of Soul at Glema Mahr

In the early 60's some of the most iconic names in the history of popular music were discovered in the Motor City of Detroit, MI, better known simply as MOTOWN & SOUL. MASTERS OF SOUL is a celebration of these artists, their music, and their style. The show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups backed by a live band.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org