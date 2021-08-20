Matchless Grace to Perform at The Ark Encounter

Somethin's Happenin'!

That seems to be the theme of Matchless Grace lately as God has been moving in our ministry. So many instances have come up that can only be explained by "Wow, that was all God!"

As we go through life, there are ups and downs, good times and bad. When we go through life with Jesus, we still have those same highs and lows but we also have peace in the midst of everything we go through. When you put your trust in the Lord, knowing He's working all things for our good, you can make it through anything. And when you look back you too can say, "Wow, that was all God!" Something was definitely happening through this.

We are looking forward to what God has in store for us next. We're trusting Him to lead us and guide us as we help spread the Matchless Grace of Jesus Christ through song!

We would love to see you at the Ark Encounter Friday, August 20th at 1:30 pm.

For more information call (859) 727-2222 or visit arkencounter.com