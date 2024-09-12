Material Obsession at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Material Obsession at KMAC

Join us for a special charitable sales event, Material Obsession. This year, twenty artists will be taking remnants of antique frames and curiosities from Trace Mayer’s Museum Bees and turning the materials into one-of-a-kind artwork.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.

Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows
5025890102
