Material Obsession at KMAC

Join us for a special charitable sales event, Material Obsession. This year, twenty artists will be taking remnants of antique frames and curiosities from Trace Mayer’s Museum Bees and turning the materials into one-of-a-kind artwork.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.