× Expand KMAC Graphic. Text reads: Material Obsession, September 11th, 2025

Material Obsession at KMAC

Get ready for our 3rd annual Material Obsession event! On Thursday, September 11th from 5-8pm, guests will be able to see (and purchase!) unique works of art made by twenty-two local artists using donated and repurposed materials. This year, materials have been donated from interior designers and architectural firms across the city. This event is sponsored by Bulleit Bourbon.

Featured Artists: Albert Shumake, Alynn Sherman, Casey Dressell, Cynthia Norton, Debra Harley, Deji Lasisi, Elizabeth Foley, Elizabeth Windisch, Jabani Roberts, Katie Ensor, Lance Newman, Licia Priest, Mary Dennis Kannepell, Moon-He Baik, Rachel Schmidt, Sandra Charles, Shawn Marshall, Tammy Burke, Taylor Sanders, Teri Dryden, Terri Burt, and Theresa Carpenter Beames.

Materials Provided By: Chenault James Interiors, Christopher Welsh Designs, Tate Reynolds Interior Design, Natalie O Design, W Maclean Designs, Stengal-Hill, Francoise Murphy Interiors, GBBN, Indigo Mavens, and Bittners.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org