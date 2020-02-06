Matilda The Musical at Murray's Playhouse in the Park

February 6-16

The story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers!

Contact: Playhouse in the Park

Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net

Phone: 270-759-1752

For more information call (270) 759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org