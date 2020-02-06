Matilda The Musical at Murray's Playhouse in the Park
Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Matilda The Musical at Murray's Playhouse in the Park
February 6-16
The story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers!
Contact: Playhouse in the Park
Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net
Phone: 270-759-1752
For more information call (270) 759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org