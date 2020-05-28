Matilda the Musical at Market House Theatre

May 28-June 14, 2020. Matilda the Musical, with Book by Dennis Kelly, Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin.

A little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers is unloved by her cruel parents, but she impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda’s courage and cleverness could be the schoolchildren’s saving grace!

Appropriate For:

All Audiences

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org