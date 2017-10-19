Matthew West “All In Tour” Comes to Owensboro

The Owensboro Convention Center, proudly managed by Spectra Venue Management, is excited to announce that Matthew West will be bringing his All In Tour to Owensboro! On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00pm, enjoy an evening with Matthew West along with special guest Jordan Feliz.

Matthew West is a four-time GRAMMY® nominee, a multiple-ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and Dove Award recipient, and was awarded an American Music Award (2013), a Billboard Music Award (Top Christian Artist, 2014), a K-LOVE Fan Award (2016), and named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year (2016). West also received a Primetime Emmy® Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics for “The Heart of Christmas” from the film of the same name.

“All-est” Package: $75 – Includes (Tier One GA) Ticket: Max of 30 available

“All-In” Package: $55 – Includes (Tier One GA) Ticket

Tier One GA Tickets: $30

Tier Two GA Tickets: $18

The “All-In” and “All-est” VIP experience both include early entry, early access to general admission seating, laminate pass and lanyard, Q&A session, acoustic session, and lyric game. The All-est VIP experience includes an additional swag bag and meet and greet session.

For more information visit owensborocenter.com