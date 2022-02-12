Matthew Whitaker In Concert at the Norton Center

From his own original compositions to jazz standards and songs by Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind, and Fire, to witness the virtuosity of Matthew Whitaker improvising at the key – board is to be in the presence of a once-in-a-generation musical talent. Born in 2001 in Hackensack, New Jersey, Whitaker’s love for playing music first began at the young age of three, after his grandfather gave him a small Yamaha keyboard. Matthew began teaching himself how to play the Hammond B3 organ at age nine and four years later, he became the youngest artist to be endorsed by Hammond in its 80 plus year history. One of Matthew’s many television appearances includes a feature on CBS 60 Minutes. He studied classical piano and drums at The Filomen M. D’Agostino Greenberg Music School of the Lighthouse Guild in New York City, the only community music school for the blind and visually impaired in the United States, and is now a student at Juilliard.

