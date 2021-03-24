Maximizing Your Movements in the Garden– Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Join Shelly Nold, Owner of The Plant Kingdom, as she guides participants on how to maximize productivity with correct body positioning when working in the garden. You’ll learn how to select the right tool for the job, increase your productivity, and save energy, as you consider your gardening tasks. Shelly will explain how smart and efficient movements get the job done while protecting you, your tools, and your plants from unnecessary harm.

Zoom session link will be emailed as the date approaches.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org