Maxwell and North American Night Tour at KFC Yum! Center

to

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Maxwell and North American Night Tour at KFC Yum! Center

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist, Maxwell, announces his North American NIGHT Tour will be stopping at the KFCYumCenter on March 27th. along with Anthony Hamilton, and Joe Thomas!

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit  kfcyumcenter.com

Info

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Maxwell and North American Night Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2022-03-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maxwell and North American Night Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2022-03-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maxwell and North American Night Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2022-03-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maxwell and North American Night Tour at KFC Yum! Center - 2022-03-27 18:00:00 ical