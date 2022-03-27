Maxwell and North American Night Tour at KFC Yum! Center
to
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Maxwell and North American Night Tour at KFC Yum! Center
Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist, Maxwell, announces his North American NIGHT Tour will be stopping at the KFCYumCenter on March 27th. along with Anthony Hamilton, and Joe Thomas!
For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com
Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music