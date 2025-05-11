× Expand Louisville Laughs Enjoy laughs on mom's special day with our favorite female comics

May 11 Mothers' Day Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of laughter and fun on Mother's Day.

We invited several of our favorite comics that Mom will love -- Crystal Phoenix, Cathy Perkins, Lynn Benson, Katy Bevins, Donna Watts and host Lena Beamish.

It's going to be a night of laughter, great craft beer and cocktails and delicious pizza from Mozza Pi.

For more information call 5027248311.