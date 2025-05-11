May 11 Mothers' Day Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery

to

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

May 11 Mothers' Day Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of laughter and fun on Mother's Day.

We invited several of our favorite comics that Mom will love -- Crystal Phoenix, Cathy Perkins, Lynn Benson, Katy Bevins, Donna Watts and host Lena Beamish.

It's going to be a night of laughter, great craft beer and cocktails and delicious pizza from Mozza Pi.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - May 11 Mothers' Day Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery - 2025-05-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - May 11 Mothers' Day Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery - 2025-05-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - May 11 Mothers' Day Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery - 2025-05-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - May 11 Mothers' Day Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery - 2025-05-11 19:00:00 ical