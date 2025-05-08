May 8 Femtastic Weekend at The Caravan Comedy Club

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

Women take over the stage at The Caravan for the Femtastic Weekend. Each night is a different lineup of top female comics from across the region.

The lineup for Thursday, May 8, includes Bloomington's Shanda Sung, Cincinnati's Allison Stapp and Louisville's Misty Stine and Caroline Houchins.

Your host is Hillary Boston.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
