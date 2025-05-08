× Expand Louisville Laughs May 8 Femtastic Weekend

May 8 Femtastic Weekend at The Caravan Comedy Club

Women take over the stage at The Caravan for the Femtastic Weekend. Each night is a different lineup of top female comics from across the region.

The lineup for Thursday, May 8, includes Bloomington's Shanda Sung, Cincinnati's Allison Stapp and Louisville's Misty Stine and Caroline Houchins.

Your host is Hillary Boston.

For more information call 5027248311.