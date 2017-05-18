May Twilight Tour of Conrad-Caldwell House Museum

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

May Twilight Tour of Conrad-Caldwell House Museum

As the day’s light begins to fade and the shadows lengthen, visitors are transported to an era of opulence and grandeur. The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum offers guests a chance to engage the senses and view Conrad’s Castle after the hustle and bustle of the day dies down. Come and see the house in a different light on our Twilight Tours.

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org

The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum 1402 St. James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

(502) 636-5023

