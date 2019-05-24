MayDaze Horse Trials at the Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
The MayDaze Horse Trials bring together more than 500 horses and their riders from approximately 20 states to compete in a 3-day event competition. Introductory to intermediate levels will be on display. This spring event is very beneficial in the training process for green to advanced horses and riders. A trade fair will also be taking place on the grounds in conjunction with this event.
For more information call (859) 621-2478 or visit champagnerun.com