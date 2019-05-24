MayDaze Horse Trials at the Kentucky Horse Park

The MayDaze Horse Trials bring together more than 500 horses and their riders from approximately 20 states to compete in a 3-day event competition. Introductory to intermediate levels will be on display. This spring event is very beneficial in the training process for green to advanced horses and riders. A trade fair will also be taking place on the grounds in conjunction with this event.

For more information call (859) 621-2478 or visit champagnerun.com