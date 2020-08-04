Maybe Baby, It’s You at Pioneer Playhouse

By Charlie Shanian and Shari Simpson

August 4 – August 15

A mild-mannered Midwesterner whose blind date turns out to be the Greek Goddess of Vengeance; a gorgeous brain surgeon who’s always “Mr. Wrong” because of his wild-and-crazy dancing style; a film noir guy and gal caught in a loop of razor-sharp movie banter; a pair of elderly ex’s possibly reuniting at their grandson’s soccer game. This modern comedy–full of song and dance, love and laughter–takes a tender, funny look at finding your soul mate. Rated G.

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.