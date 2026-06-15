Maybe Happy Ending at Kentucky Center

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Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Maybe Happy Ending at Kentucky Center

 Winner of 6 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.

For more information, please call 502.584.7777 or visit kentuckyperformingarts.org/

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Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Theater & Dance
502.584.7777
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