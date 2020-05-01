Mayday - It Is What It Is Tour at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom 611 S 4th Street Louisville, KY 40202, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Photo by Bridget Craig
Mayday Parade - It Is What It Is Tour
Mayday - It Is What It Is Tour at Mercury Ballroom
IT IS WHAT IT IS! Mayday Parade is going on tour in cities they haven't been to in quite a while. Come out and join us for a night of live music!
For more information call (502) 583-4555 or visit mercuryballroom.com
