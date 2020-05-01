× Expand Photo by Bridget Craig Mayday Parade - It Is What It Is Tour

Mayday - It Is What It Is Tour at Mercury Ballroom

IT IS WHAT IT IS! Mayday Parade is going on tour in cities they haven't been to in quite a while. Come out and join us for a night of live music!

For more information call (502) 583-4555 or visit mercuryballroom.com