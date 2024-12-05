Mayfield as Common Ground: The Art of Ellis Wilson and Helen LaFrance

December 5, 2024

led by author Jayne Moore Waldrop 5:30 -6:30 PM

American artists Ellis Wilson and Helen LaFrance chose different artistic paths, but both began life in Graves County. Wilson became part of the Great Migration north where he studied art at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago and later played as an acclaimed artist during the Harlem Renaissance cultural era. Helen LaFrance Orr lived in Graves County all of her life; her memory paintings capture how rural Kentucky looked during her long life. Writer Jayne Moore Waldrop will discuss each artist, their work, and their common ground in and around Mayfield.

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net