Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle at Waterfront Park
to
Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Mayor's Office
Thousands of cyclists, paddlers and walkers will be on the move again at the Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle Monday, May 30 as it returns for a 17th consecutive Memorial Day at Waterfront Park. All portions of the event have been reworked to ensure participants will be socially distanced.
For more information visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/mayors-hike-bike-and-paddle