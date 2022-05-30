× Expand Mayor's Office Mayor's Hike Bike & Paddle

Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle at Waterfront Park

Thousands of cyclists, paddlers and walkers will be on the move again at the Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle Monday, May 30 as it returns for a 17th consecutive Memorial Day at Waterfront Park. All portions of the event have been reworked to ensure participants will be socially distanced.

For more information visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/mayors-hike-bike-and-paddle