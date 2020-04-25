Maysville Antique & Craft Expo

King Burley Warehouse 1173 Progress Way, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Enjoy the 26th Annual Maysville Antique & Craft Expo, hosted by the Washington Lions Club and located in the King Burley Warehouse. Open Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 9am to 5pm and Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 10am to 4pm.

For more information call (859) 954-1664 or visit washingtonlionsclub.com

King Burley Warehouse 1173 Progress Way, Maysville, Kentucky 41056 View Map
