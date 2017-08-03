Maysville Players Presents Junie B. Jones The Musical

Washington Opera House 116 West Second Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Maysville Players Presents Junie B. Jones The Musical

Junie B. Jones, The Musical – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical developed by TheatreworksUSA. Awaken a young person's desire to read with the sassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in first grade.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture your audience members' hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation of students. The small cast, minimal design needs and performance accompaniment CD make this an ideal show for theatres looking to tour schools or with strong education programs.

For more information call 606-564-3666 or visit maysvilleplayers.net

Washington Opera House 116 West Second Street, Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
606-564-3666
