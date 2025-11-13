McCrack-Con at McCracken County Public Library

What is McCrack-Con?Back by popular demand, this free mini Comic-Con is brought to you by McCracken County Public Library in partnership with the team at OMG!Con. McCrack-Con celebrates all fans of sci-fi, fantasy, comic books, anime, movies, TV shows, video games and more. Come show your love for Star Wars, Harry Potter, Super Mario, Doctor Who, Lord of the Rings, or any other fandoms in costume!What can I expect at McCrack-Con? Expect fun for all ages! Activities like:A game and crafts galleryA costume contest with prizesAn Artist Alley with vendors selling convention-related itemsFun programsSpecial Guests and PresentersPhoto Op areasAnd more!What should I wear to McCrack-Con?McCrack-Con aims to be fun for the whole family, so we ask that guests wear family-friendly costumes and no weapons. Please leave any real and/or realistic weapons at home. Prop and toy weapons are allowed, but we ask patrons to exercise caution and safety (no swinging swords, shooting lasers, throwing batarangs, etc in the library).

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net