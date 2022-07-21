McCracken Co Library Evenings Upstairs -Paducah Namesakes

McCracken Co Library Evenings Upstairs -Paducah Namesakes

July Evenings Upstairs Series presents

Paducah Namesakes

led by historian Roy Hensel

​ Thursday July 21, 2022

5:30 PM in the 2 nd floor  meeting room

(doors open at 5PM library closes at 7PM)

For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
270-442-2510
