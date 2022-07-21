McCracken Co Library Evenings Upstairs -Paducah Namesakes
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
McCracken Co Library Evenings Upstairs -Paducah Namesakes
July Evenings Upstairs Series presents
Paducah Namesakes
led by historian Roy Hensel
Thursday July 21, 2022
5:30 PM in the 2 nd floor meeting room
(doors open at 5PM library closes at 7PM)
For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings