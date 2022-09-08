McCracken Co Library Evenings Upstairs -Wheelhouse Rousters Live
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
September Evenings Upstairs Series presents
The Wheelhouse Rousters Live
Thursday September 8, 2022
5:30-7PM in the library garden
Join us in celebration of Paducah's river heritage
All programs are free & open to the public
For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings