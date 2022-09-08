McCracken Co Library Evenings Upstairs -Wheelhouse Rousters Live

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

September Evenings Upstairs Series presents

The Wheelhouse Rousters Live

Thursday September 8, 2022

5:30-7PM in the library garden

Join us in celebration of Paducah's river heritage

​All programs are free & open to the public

For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
270-442-2510
