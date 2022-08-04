McCracken Co Library Presents Emancipation Saturday
to
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Emancipation Saturday
August Event @ the historic Hotel Metropolitan
Hotel Metropolitan and McCracken County Public Library present
a discussion of "Emancipation Saturday"
led by Dr. Alicestyne Turley, Educator & Historian
Thursday August 4th 5:30 PM.
on the lawn of the Hotel Metropolitan -724 Oscar Cross Avenue
For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Info
Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings