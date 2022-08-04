McCracken Co Library Presents Emancipation Saturday

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

 Emancipation Saturday

 August Event @ the historic Hotel Metropolitan

Hotel Metropolitan and McCracken County Public Library present

a discussion of "Emancipation Saturday"

led by Dr. Alicestyne Turley, Educator & Historian

Thursday August 4th 5:30 PM.

on the lawn of the Hotel Metropolitan -724 Oscar Cross Avenue 

For more information call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

Education & Learning, History, Talks & Readings
270-442-2510
