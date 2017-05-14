McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo

Celebrate Mother’s Day with free Zoo admission for moms courtesy of McDonald’s® Restaurants of Kentuckiana. Enjoy Zoo keeper talks featuring our animal moms and participate in a fun scavenger hunt. The first 500 Moms receive a FREE goody bag. McDonaldland® characters Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar will make appearances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Imagination comes to life as kids of all ages meet characters from some of their favoritstorybooks. Visit Pete the Cat, Llama Llama, Curious George, Rainbow Fish, Mama and Papa Berenstain Bear and Mouse (from “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”) as well as McDonaldland® characters Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar! Be sure to bring your camera.

For more information visit louisvillezoo.org