McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo

to Google Calendar - McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo - 2017-05-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo - 2017-05-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo - 2017-05-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo - 2017-05-14 10:00:00

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo

Celebrate Mother’s Day with free Zoo admission for moms courtesy of McDonald’s® Restaurants of Kentuckiana. Enjoy Zoo keeper talks featuring our animal moms and participate in a fun scavenger hunt. The first 500 Moms receive a FREE goody bag. McDonaldland® characters Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar will make appearances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Imagination comes to life as kids of all ages meet characters from some of their favoritstorybooks. Visit Pete the Cat, Llama Llama, Curious George, Rainbow Fish, Mama and Papa Berenstain Bear and Mouse (from “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”) as well as McDonaldland® characters Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar! Be sure to bring your camera.

For more information visit louisvillezoo.org

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo - 2017-05-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo - 2017-05-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo - 2017-05-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - McDonald’s Mother’s Day at Louisville Zoo - 2017-05-14 10:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™