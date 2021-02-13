Mean Girls Interactive Film at RiverPark Center

Mean Girls | Interactive Film Experience

February 13th 2021 at 7pm

VIP Experience at 5pm

“So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?

The RiverPark Center invites you to “get in loser” and join us for a film participation performance of Mean Girls!

Audience members receive a goodie bag filled with items to use during the film to make the experience even more interactive! We’re encouraging the audience to cheer, clap, and quote during your favorite moments, and use the goodie bag during the film! We’ll also have a shadow cast performing your favorite moments during the film!

For a small upcharge, ticket buyers will get access to a VIP pre-show experience at 5pm! Come write in the RPC Burn Book, play Mean Girls trivia, and experience Chris Eisel’s Halloween party games! We wanna see your best pink, “I’m a mouse duh” outfits, and the iconic Christmas performance skirts!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org