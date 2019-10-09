Measure for Measure at Actors Theatre

In the streets of rowdy Vienna, good times are under siege as Lord Angelo cracks down on vice in the Duke’s absence. When her brother is turned into a scapegoat, Isabella discovers that Angelo’s mercy can be bought—but what will she do if the price is too high? Imaginative ensemble Fiasco Theater brings gorgeous music, their passion for language and brilliant comic storytelling to one of Shakespeare’s most provocative plays.

Audience Advisory: Discussion of violence and sexual assault.

Age Recommendations: 12+

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org