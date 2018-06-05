Meet Eric Litwin Author of the Pete the Cat Books at Louisville Free Public Library, South Central Regional Branch

Eric Litwin is a song singing, guitar strumming, # 1 New York Times bestselling author who brings early literacy and music together. He is the original author of the Pete the Cat series as well as the author of The Nuts and Groovy Joe. Eric’s books have sold over 11.5 million copies, been translated into 17 languages, and won 25 literacy awards including a Theodor Geisel Seuss Honor Award.

Join Eric for one of two musical performances—5:30 and 7 p.m. (both performances are the same and book signings will follow each). Plus, get your picture taken with Pete the Cat!

The event is free, but tickets are required

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or visit lfpl.org