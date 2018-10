Meet Harriet Tubman at The Paramount Arts Center

Learn the incredible story of one of America’s greatest heroes and abolitionists – Harriet Tubman. Ms. Tubman took 19 trips to the south to help over 300 enslaved people make their way to freedom. Her incredible life is sure to inspire and intrigue.

January 30 at 9:30am

Grades Pre K – 5 | Running Time: 55 Minutes

Tickets: $6

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com