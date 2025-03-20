× Expand Shelby County Historical Society Meet Julia Tevis

Meet Julia Tevis at the Carnegie

The next History Matters Speaker Series program, held in collaboration between the Shelby County Historical Society and the Shelby County Public Library, will be on March 20th from 6 - 7:30 pm. Meet Julia Tevis, will be given by Cheryl Van Stockum at the Carnegie Library Center. Learn about the amazing life of this incredible woman, Julia Ann Hieronymus Tevis, who founded Science Hill Female Academy in 1825 in Shelbyville, KY. This year marks 200 years since the founding of this special school in which girls ages 12 – 16 were taught math and science - subjects often taught only to boys in the best schools. Learn about its rich heritage and the legacy kept alive today by Wakefield-Scearce Galleries.

For more information (502) 513-5555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org