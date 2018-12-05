Meet Mrs. Santa Claus at Waveland

December 1, 8 and 15 10 a.m.

Mrs. Claus is best known for elf wrangling, cookie baking, and assisting with toy assembly. Since she first emerged in the mid-19 th century, Mrs. Claus has been a secondary character living in the shadow of her famous, workaholic husband. But along the way there have been glimmers of who she is as an independent person.

Mrs. Claus is taking time to visit Waveland to share holiday stories, cookies, and fun. Children will also make a bag of reindeer food to take home for Rudolph’s Christmas Eve visit. This event is designed for children ages 12 and younger, and at least one accompanying adult.

Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures and will accept letters to pass on to Santa! Reservations Required. Call TODAY! 859-272-3611$15/per child and $5/per adult.

For more information call (859) 272-3611or visit parks.ky.gov