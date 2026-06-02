× Expand Clinton Lewis, WKU University Photography Fireworks display over WKU's South Lawn during Meijer Topper Fest

Meijer Topper Fest 2026 at WKU

Join us on Friday, August 21 for WKU's annual Meijer Topper Fest, presented by PNC Bank!

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on WKU's South Lawn, this family-friendly event will feature food trucks, local vendors, and live music by FUTURELUXE.

Kids can enjoy inflatables, yard games, and more.

Team posters will be available to take home and select WKU student-athletes will be available to sign autographs for Hilltopper fans.

At dusk, we’ll end the night with a dazzling fireworks display.

This free event is open to WKU students, faculty, staff and the community. Free parking is available in Parking Structure 2 near South Lawn.

For more information call (270) 745-2497 or visit wku.edu/topperfest