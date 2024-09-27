× Expand Historic Lyric Theatre The Historic Lyric Theatre was one of the first spaces African-American performers could hit the stage. It holds rich history and culture along with its updated art gallery space and community room space. We honor this space by hosting events such as this to highlight community and celebrate diversity in our area.

Melanin Art Series Portraits Reveal at the Lyric

The Melanin Art Series: Kings & Queens Portraits Reveal held in The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center art gallery celebrates the transformative power of the visual arts. In this evocative event, artist Charles Rice reimagines participants' photos as majestic, customized paintings, highlighting their inner royalty, inherent beauty, culture, & individuality. This series honors diverse individuals from all backgrounds, empowering them to see themselves as the powerful, beautiful beings they are. The portrait reveal is a rich occasion to celebrate visual arts and community connections.

By purchasing a ticket, you not only support this empowering artistic journey but also provide participants with the opportunity to take their artwork home, further enriching their experience.

Join us in celebrating one another, the visual arts, & diversity with food, drinks, community, and music.

For more information call (859) 280-2201 or visit historiclyrictheatre.com