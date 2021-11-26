× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

Melissa Doran at The Caravan in Louisville

You'll need some laughs on Black Friday, and we'll have them at The Caravan Comedy Club.

Come see the hilarious Jersey girl Melissa Doran headline the show, along with featured comic Creig Ewing and host Lena Beamish.

Tickets are regularly $17, but for a Black Friday deal you can email TheCaravan2017@gmail.com and let them know how many tickets you want for the Friday, Nov. 26, show then pick them up at the box office the night of the show.

For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10881/t/tickets