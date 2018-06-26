Melissa Etheridge – The Rock Show at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Melissa Etheridge – The Rock Show at Lexington Opera House

For tickets call the Rupp Box Office 859-233-3535 or Ticketmaster.com

For more information call visit  troubashow.com

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music
