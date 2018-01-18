Memorable Women of Northern Kentucky

Learn about women who made their marks, in their own special ways, on the history of our region. Elaine Kuhn, local history and genealogy services coordinator for Kenton County Public Library, will talk about influential Northern Kentucky women, including Letitia Robb, former housekeeper for Henry Farny, Mary Laidley, who helped found the Kenton County Animal Shelter, and Patricia Scott, who played professional women’s baseball in the 1940s and 50s. The lunch and lecture will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the BCM Education Center Drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Reservations recommended

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Special holiday hours: Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays, Dec. 24 and 31, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org