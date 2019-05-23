Memorial Day Celebration KHP Campground (Campers Only)

Come visit the Kentucky Horse Park Campground to enjoy the kick off of Summer. The junior-sized Olympic pool will open Friday May 24th at 10:00 a.m. During the four-night stay, campers will be treated to an ice cream social, crafts for the kids, live music, and much more!

For more information call (859) 259-4257 or visit kyhorsepark.com/visit-khp/park-info-resources/khp-campground/