Memorial Day Celebration KHP Campground (Campers Only)
Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Memorial Day Celebration KHP Campground (Campers Only)
Come visit the Kentucky Horse Park Campground to enjoy the kick off of Summer. The junior-sized Olympic pool will open Friday May 24th at 10:00 a.m. During the four-night stay, campers will be treated to an ice cream social, crafts for the kids, live music, and much more!
For more information call (859) 259-4257 or visit kyhorsepark.com/visit-khp/park-info-resources/khp-campground/
Info
Kentucky Horse Park Campground 4089 Iron Works Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor