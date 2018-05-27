Memorial Day Service in Lawrenceburg

American Legion Post 34 725 West Broadway Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Memorial Day Service in Lawrenceburg

In conjunction with the annual Memorial Day Service at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Lawrenceburg, Woodsmen of the World has donated 119 American flags to replace the current flags flying at the Healing Field, a memorial to each service member from Kentucky who has died fighting the war on terror.

Veterans will be stationed at each of the 119 flag poles to lower and replace the flags in unison. Family members of any of the fallen service members will be welcomed to take part in replacing their loved one's flag.

For more information call (502) 839-5372 or visit lawrenceburgky.org

