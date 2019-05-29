Memories and Impressions of its Texture and Form at Parachute Factory

Memories and Impressions of its Texture and Form is an installation that conceptually reflects on the culture of consumption and its environmental costs. The built, immersive environment consisting of multiple layers of screens, works on paper, sculpture, and projections echoing onto the walls, and throughout the gallery signifies a global interdependence that often goes unnoticed in an environment saturated with the marketing message that consumer culture has no consequence. Yet, the production of the goods we consume can have devastating consequences in parts of the world that we might not even be aware of.

Through June 28

Opening Reception: Friday, June 7 | 6PM

Free!

The Parachute Factory | 720 Bryan Ave

Wednesday-Friday, 5PM-8PM | Saturday, 12PM-3PM

For more information visit ParachuteFactoryLex.com