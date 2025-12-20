Memory Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass

× Expand Stacie Barton Memory Cafe

"Memory Café is a monthly social get-together providing a safe, comfortable environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially connected with others.

Each month on the second Tuesday we will work on a craft project, and enjoy social time together. Admission is FREE.

For more information or to pre-register for any of our Memory Café get-togethers, please call the 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900. Walk-ins welcome!

This program is a collaboration between the Alzheimer's Association, AgeWell Senior Services LLC, and Art Center of the Bluegrass."

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org