Men are From Mars at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The Off-Broadway hit comedy, based on John Gray’s best-selling book, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up. This show is for adults, but will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage and leave laughing like little kids.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music