Men are from Mars Women are from Venus LIVE!

Friday, January 19 • 8 pm

Saturday, January 20, 2018 • 4 pm and 8 pm

This hilarious show, based on the number one best-selling book from acclaimed author, John Gray, has been entertaining thousands of people and letting them see themselves in their own relationships. Join our favorite Martian and discover how to get a little “piece” on earth! The number one best-selling book now comes to life as a hilarious one-man theatrical comedy! This hysterical show will have husbands and wives elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. This sexy, salacious fast-paced show is for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like kids!

