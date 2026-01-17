Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus at Stoner Little Theater

The Stoner Little Theater at Somerset Community College University of Kentucky Drive, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus at Stoner Little Theater

February 12-22, 2026

Directed by Jade Ellis

at Stoner Little Theater

In this mostly true tale of American expedition, a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal crew members set out to chart the course of the Colorado River…with a twist. Told by a historically Inaccurate cast of women, this 90 minute comedy is a rip-roaring adventure that encourages us to think about who gets to write our Nation’s history.

Content Warning: This play contains adult language.

Men on Boats Performance Dates and Times

Thursday, February 12th, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 13th, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 15th, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, February 20th, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 21st, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 22nd, 2:30 p.m.

For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co

The Stoner Little Theater at Somerset Community College University of Kentucky Drive, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
