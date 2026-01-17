× Expand Artwork by CJ Bloomer Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus

Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus at Stoner Little Theater

February 12-22, 2026

Directed by Jade Ellis

at Stoner Little Theater

In this mostly true tale of American expedition, a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal crew members set out to chart the course of the Colorado River…with a twist. Told by a historically Inaccurate cast of women, this 90 minute comedy is a rip-roaring adventure that encourages us to think about who gets to write our Nation’s history.

Content Warning: This play contains adult language.

Men on Boats Performance Dates and Times

Thursday, February 12th, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 13th, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 15th, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, February 20th, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 21st, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 22nd, 2:30 p.m.

For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co